In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan. pic/Varinder Chawla

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana along with rumoured beau Agastya Nanda return to Mumbai after weekend getaway at Alibaug x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their kids AbRam and Suhana Khan were snapped in the city today. The Khan family was accompanied by Suhana's rumoured boyfriend and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The Khan family, along with Agastya, went to Alibaug for a weekend getaway. After spending quality time together, everyone has returned to the bay ahead of the New Year.

It was on December 29 that Shah Rukh Khan,and Gauri, along with others, were snapped as they returned from Alibaug. The family was seen coming out of a speedboat as they made their way to their cars. One thing that surely stole everyone's heart was SRK's furry friend, who was in his arms. Furthermore, Suhana Khan and her rumoured boyfriend, Agastya Nanda, along with other friends, were also captured as they returned to the bay.

While Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black T-shirt paired with an oversized hoodie, he was seen covering his face with the hoodie’s hat and was seen sporting matching cargo pants. Meanwhile, Gauri looked stunning in her boss-lady avatar as she wore a white shirt paired with a yellow blazer and black flared pants. Suhana Khan looked stylish in a crop top paired with denim jeans and white sneakers, while rumoured beau Agastya Nanda looked dapper in a black T-shirt paired with blue denim and a black cap.

Agastya and Suhana’s debut film

Agastya and Suhana made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial film The Archies, which also stars Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Archies follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of The Archies.

Agastya and Suhana’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Agastya is set to star in the film Ikkis, alongside legendary actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Ikkis is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra and lived an exemplary life. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Suhana, on the other hand, will be seen in King, alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan and Agastya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan.