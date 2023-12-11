Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar receive legal notice for misleading ad to promote tobacco products

In a case of alleged misleading advertisements, the Centre has issued a notice to the gutkha companies and actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar

In Pic: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan

In a case of alleged misleading advertisements, the Centre has issued a notice to the gutkha companies and actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, in the PIL against several actors for these advertisements, the Allahabad HC has given two directions to the Centre: First, a guideline should be framed to seize 'Padma' awards conferred to these actors and a case should be filed against the tobacco companies and the actors; second, a fine of Rs 50 lakh should also be imposed on the actors and the gutkha companies.

ANI reported that the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, Judge Rajesh Singh Chauhan issued a notice to the actors and pan masala companies promoting gutka. Major action can be taken against the celebrities and pan masala companies promoting gutka.

Lucknow's advocate Motilal Yadav had filed a PIL against the company promoting gutka and the celebrities participating in the promotion.

As per ANI, Advocate Motilal Yadav filed PIL on 15 October 2022 and a representation was given to the Government of India to withdraw the award and also a representation was given to the Chief Commissioner of Central Consumer Protection Authority of India.

The Government of India issued a notice to the Gutka company and handed over the investigation of the case to a DG-level officer and notice was also issued to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

PIL has also been filed regarding the withdrawal of Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri from celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar. Action can be taken against these big celebrities.

Advocate Moti Lal Yadav told ANI, "Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have been doing misleading advertisements of tobacco products. I lodged a PIL in Allahabad High Court on 22nd September. After this, HC gave two directions to the Govt of India. First, a guideline should be framed to seize the 'Padma' awards conferred to these actors and a case should be filed against the tobacco manufacturing company and the actors. Second, a fine of Rs 50 lakhs also be imposed on the actors and the gutka companies for making misleading advertisements."

There is also a notice pending in the Supreme Court against gutka companies, due to which the High Court has taken 4 months. Keeping the contempt pending, the High Court will take further action on this in May.

Earlier when Akshay Kumar faced backlash for being a part of the advertisement campaign, he issued a statement saying, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes. Akshay Kumar”

