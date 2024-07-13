Shah Rukh Khan touched the feet of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ co-stars Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan touches Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan's feet

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a star-studded affair. Shah Rukh Khan slayed the red carpet with his presence and dapper look. He was accompanied by his beautiful wife Gauri Khan looked striking in a green Pathani sherwani-styled set in green. The superstar accessorized with a beaded neckpiece over his traditional suit and his signature ponytail powered his look. He greeted shutterbugs at the venue with folded hands. Gauri Khan chose to don a pastel embellished designer suit.

Now, a video of the actor greeting veteran superstars at the event has gone viral. SRK can be seen getting up from his seat as he meets Rajinikanth with folded hands. He is then seen encountering Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan by touching their feet, followed by hugs. Watch the video below.

Shah Rukh Khan touching Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's feet and meeting Rajinikanth sir and his wife at #AnantRadhikaWedding



The trio starred together in the iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. The family drama interwoven with romance is a multi-starrer extravaganza. The film showcases the saga of a wealthy family led by Yashvardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan) and his wife Nandini (Jaya Bachchan), focusing on their sons Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohan (Hrithik Roshan). The love stories between Rahul and Anjali (Kajol) and Rohan and Pooja (Kareena Kapoor) are beautifully portrayed, emphasizing the themes of love transcending societal norms and familial bonds.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are officially married. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter exchanged vows on July 12 in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

The ceremony took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The opulent affair was a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme was 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, and crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

The 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, will be held on July 14.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews. Before 'Dunki' in December 2023, SRK was seen headlining blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film 'King.' Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana.

(With inputs from ANI)