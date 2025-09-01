Shah Rukh Khan just shared a reel with Rani Mukerji where they are seen performing a romantic dance to the song Tu Pehli Tu Akhiri from The Ba***ds of Bollywoood and congratulated his former co-star for the National Award win

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are clearly on cloud nine after winning their first-ever National Award for Best Actor and Actress, respectively. While the celebration mode is still on, SRK is also rooting for his son, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, his first web series, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The makers recently dropped a romantic track, Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri from the web series. And now, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have shared a reel dancing to the love ballad.

Shah Rukh and Rani celebrate National Award wins

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of himself performing a romantic dance with Rani Mukerji to the song, Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri. Although his hand is broken due to injury, his spirit is as high as always in the video. Clearly, SRK is leaving no stone unturned to promote his son’s first directorial venture. He captioned the post saying, “National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always. #TuPehliTuAakhri TheBadsOfBollywood.”

The superhit jodi of the 90s performing the romantic dance so effortlessly serves as pure nostalgia. Even years later, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars look amazing together and share an undeniable chemistry. In the caption, SRK also congratulated Rani Mukerji on her first National Award win. Notably, even SRK won his first-ever National Award this year.

Netizens react

The post has quickly gone viral on social media as netizens can't stop gushing over this iconic moment. One user commented, "damnnnn…damnnn definitely did not expect this reunion," while another fan said, "Most beautiful on-screen couple and soulful song."

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have worked together in several hit films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and more. Shah Rukh Khan won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan (2023) at the recently announced 71st National Film Awards. He shared the honour with Vikrant Massey who won the award for his performance in 12th Fail. On the other hand, Rani Mukerji won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023).