Shah Rukh Khan begins filming jail sequence for King in Mumbai

Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

When Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Siddharth Anand are teaming up, an ambitious action sequence is a given. Less than a month after King — which unites the superstar on screen with daughter Suhana Khan, in her big-screen debut — went on floors, the actor has apparently begun filming an action set-piece. What are Shah Rukh and Anand offering this time, after giving us some memorable fight sequences in Pathaan (2023)? A jail sequence, we’ve heard.

Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan also star in King; Deepika Padukone

Sources tell us that on Monday, Shah Rukh kicked off the action portions at Mehboob Studios, Bandra, where the unit will shoot until June 21. A source revealed, “The scene is set in a foreign jail, where the protagonist takes on a gang of baddies. Since it forms a critical part of the narrative, Siddharth has flown in three international stunt experts to design the scene. On June 15, the crowd portions were canned with nearly 200 stunt performers.”

With Pathaan and Jawan (2023) behind him, Shah Rukh is not a stranger to action. The actor, who reportedly plays an assassin in the thriller, underwent weeks-long training before reporting to the shoot. “The stunts are unlike what he did in Jawan and Pathaan. Siddharth wants to present him in a raw avatar,” added the source. Abhishek Bachchan, who plays the antagonist, is not part of this stint.