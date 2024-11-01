Breaking News
01 November,2024
mid-day online correspondent

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan opened up about losing his parents, describing himself as a young orphan who had to navigate life with very little

Shah Rukh Khan is a huge star in India and around the world. He's been in many hit movies, with his latest being Dunki in 2023. But his success didn't come easy. He lost his parents when he was young, and he recently talked about this at the World Government's Summit in Dubai, sharing his experiences during a five-year break.


Shah Rukh Khan on losing his parents


At the summit, Shah Rukh Khan spoke with journalist Richard Quest about not just his career but also his extended break, his current dreams, and the challenges he faced losing his parents.


Reflecting on his early life, Shah Rukh mentioned how he became an orphan at a young age and had to navigate life with determination, saying, "When I was young, I lost my parents very early. I was a young orphan who had to work his way through it."

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his five-year break from the movies

Discussing his five-year break, SRK revealed that he had faced significant setbacks with some movie flops. During this period, he learned how to make the best pizza globally. He stopped being a passive listener to stories and wanted to be the storyteller himself. "I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learnt perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones," he shared.

When asked about his dream, Shah Rukh Khan explained that initially, he just wanted to survive in the film industry and have successful projects. However, his perspective evolved, and now he aims to bring technology into the Indian film industry. He dreams of making a film that the entire world appreciates, breaking barriers without being questioned about crossing over. King Khan shared, "I want to make that film which the whole world likes, and then nobody on a big stage like this asks me, why haven't you crossed over? That film should cross me over. That's my dream," 

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan had a fantastic year with three consecutive hits: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He started shooting his next project in March-April 2024, marking his eagerly awaited comeback to the big screen. 

