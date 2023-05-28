Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Modi on Parliament inauguration eve: 'A new Parliament building for New India'

Shah Rukh Khan was among the many celebrities who took to Twitter to congratulate PM Modi on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the new Parliament building inauguration.SRK took to Twitter and shared a video showcasing the parliament building.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People@narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride."PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday.

What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023

Earlier, music composer Ilaiyaraaja and actor Rajinikanth posted congratulatory messages. Taking to Twitter, Ilaiyaraaja shared his excitement as a citizen and posted a statement.

The statement read, "Tomorrow as the Hon'ble PM inaugurates the new Parliament building, am happy & excited as a citizen & especially as a Parliamentarian and join our joyous and proud nation in congratulating PM Modi, the Govt of India & all those people who have contributed to building this historic structure in such a short time. I sincerely pray the new structure becomes the abode for transformational policies and decision making as the world celebrates a new India under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi."He praised PM Modi for his vision of taking India to new heights and his duty-bound actions reflects the same.

