Shah Rukh Khan shared that he was scheduled to begin a new movie in January 2019, just a month after Zero was released in December 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan says 'he didn't want to act' after Zero flopped at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan made a strong comeback at the box office last year with three big hits, but it's important to remember the tough phase he faced before that. In a recent interview with Variety, the actor talked about how the failure of his 2018 movie Zero left him feeling like he didn’t want to act anymore.

Shah Rukh Khan on Zero box office failure:

Shah Rukh Khan shared that he was scheduled to begin a new movie in January 2019, just a month after Zero was released in December 2018. The movie in question was reportedly Saare Jahan Se Achha, a biopic about Rakesh Sharma, India’s first astronaut. It was set to be directed by Mahesh Mathai and produced by Roy Kapur Films. However, Shah Rukh has now explained why he decided to back out of the project at the last minute.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I called the producer and I said to him that I don’t want to work for a year. He said, ‘It’s not possible. You don’t sit without working for even a minute. So you don’t like the film, say no, don’t say you’re not working for a year’. And a year and a half later, he did call and he said, ‘I was really surprised you actually are not working’. So I just didn’t want to work. I just didn’t want to act. I didn’t feel like acting. Because for me, acting is genuinely very, very organic.”

About Shah Rukh Khan recently

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan added yet another feather to his cap. Last night, the actor was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. The actor, who made India proud once again, opened up about his upcoming project during a conversation with Giona A. Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival. Shah Rukh Khan discussed his next film with Sujoy Ghosh, titled 'King.'

While discussing his career and achievements, SRK talked about his preparation work for 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. He said, "There are certain kinds of films that I want to do; maybe it's more age-centric, and I want to try something I've been thinking about for 6-7 years. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office; he's made some films for us. He said, 'Sir, I have a subject.'"

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his role in 'King,' saying, "For the next film I'm doing, 'King,' I have to start working on it, lose some weight, and do some stretching."