Updated on: 25 May,2022 12:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In the social media post's comments section several people left heart and fire emojis for SRK, among his admirers, were also Richa Chadha and Anaita Shroff Adajania

Shah Rukh Khan dons dapper black suit for Delhi visit

Picture courtesy/Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram account


Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's pictures from his visit to the national capital for an event on Tuesday have created quite a stir on the internet.

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani posted a couple of pictures of the actor on her Instagram handle, captioned, "Delhi Diaries..." In them, he could be seen looking dapper dressed in a formal black three-piece suit as he posed for the camera.




In the social media post's comments section several people left heart and fire emojis for SRK, among his admirers, were also Richa Chadha and Anaita Shroff Adajania.


