Shah Rukh Khan jets off to Dubai for 'Dunki' promotions

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charm and aura, and whenever the superstar arrives at the airport, it’s a treat for the fans and paparazzis to take pictures of the ‘Don’ actor. Now, on Sunday, he was seen at the airport in an all black outfit, with matching sunglasses. He tied his hair in a small ponytail, flaunting his ‘Pathaan’ hairstyle. Reportedly, the actor is going for ‘Dunki’ promotions.

In the video, we can see SRK saying to the camerapersons, “lag jayega beta… araam se (be careful, you will get hurt),” while they were clicking his shots.

We can also see the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor patiently showing his documents to the airport security staff, before he makes his entry inside the premises. The actor said: “Thank You” to the personnel.

Meanwhile, ‘Dunki’ features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21.

