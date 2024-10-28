Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving at Aryan Khan's D'VYAVOL launch party in Dubai. He enchanted the fans with his moves and greeted them with kisses later

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from his film 'Pathaan' at his son Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL event in Dubai. The event called D'YAVOL After Dark was planned to launch the luxury streetwear brand in Dubai. Shah Rukh also posted a teaser announcing the same on his Instagram handle. The party was organised at SKY 2.0 in Dubai with DJ Bliss, Jack Sleiman and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

Shah Rukh Khan's mesmerising funky look

Shah Rukh was seen sporting a funky look with salt and pepper hair, grey pants, blue jacket, a pair of shades and a cap from his son's brand. He has been extending his support to his son since the launch of the brand, especially with the brand photoshoots. Gauri and Suhana Khan were also present at the event alongside Shah Rukh. Actor Sanjay Kapoor was also present at the event.

Aryan was spotted meeting his friends and fans in a white jacket with blue denim. Aryan's brand was sold out in no time after his new merch dropped recently.

Another video from the event has gone viral where Shah Rukh is seen sharing some moves with his mother-in law Savita Chibber. The 'Pathaan' actor asked his mother-in-law to come on an elevated stage and they were seen dancing while the actor was holding her hand. Savita was seen blushing in the video.

Moments: Shah Rukh Khan grooving with mother in law Savita Chibber at DYAVOLX Party ♥️ pic.twitter.com/y6nitc3zM4 — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) October 28, 2024

Shah Rukh x Young Shahrukh = Unlimited fun

The King of Romance was also seen dancing to Canadian singer Tesher's song Young Shahrukh and the crowd wholeheartedly followed him. The singer shared a video of the same on his Instagram stories.

King Khan greeted his fans warmly, he blew them kisses and waved at them charmingly. The 'Pathaan' actor also enacted his signature pose and audiences could not get enough of it. The crowd went crazy and was constantly cheering for the actor. He also said one of his famous dialogues.

grooving on feel like Shah Rukh Khan 😭🧿🔥

pic.twitter.com/u78680M9CC — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠 (@SharaniaJ) October 27, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

King of Bollywood had three stellar performances on box office last year- 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. The first two were blockbusters whereas Dunki failed to reach the benchmark and received a mixed response from the audiences. Shah Rukh will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana and Abhishek Bachchan. This is the first time that the father-daughter duo will be sharing the screen.