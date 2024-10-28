Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > WATCH Shah Rukh Khan brings back Pathaan fever in Dubai sets stage on fire with his moves

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan brings back 'Pathaan' fever in Dubai, sets stage on fire with his moves

Updated on: 28 October,2024 11:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving at Aryan Khan's D'VYAVOL launch party in Dubai. He enchanted the fans with his moves and greeted them with kisses later

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan brings back 'Pathaan' fever in Dubai, sets stage on fire with his moves

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan brings back 'Pathaan' fever in Dubai, sets stage on fire with his moves
x
00:00

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from his film 'Pathaan' at his son Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL event in Dubai. The event called D'YAVOL After Dark was planned to launch the luxury streetwear brand in Dubai. Shah Rukh also posted a teaser announcing the same on his Instagram handle. The party was organised at SKY 2.0 in Dubai with DJ Bliss, Jack Sleiman and more.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)



Shah Rukh Khan's mesmerising funky look

Shah Rukh was seen sporting a funky look with salt and pepper hair, grey pants, blue jacket, a pair of shades and a cap from his son's brand. He has been extending his support to his son since the launch of the brand, especially with the brand photoshoots. Gauri and Suhana Khan were also present at the event alongside Shah Rukh.  Actor Sanjay Kapoor was also present at the event.

Aryan was spotted meeting his friends and fans in a white jacket with blue denim. Aryan's brand was sold out in no time after his new merch dropped recently.

Another video from the event has gone viral where Shah Rukh is seen sharing some moves with his mother-in law Savita Chibber. The 'Pathaan' actor asked his mother-in-law to come on an elevated stage and they were seen dancing while the actor was holding her hand. Savita was seen blushing in the video.

Shah Rukh x Young Shahrukh = Unlimited fun

The King of Romance was also seen dancing to Canadian singer Tesher's song Young Shahrukh and the crowd wholeheartedly followed him. The singer shared a video of the same on his Instagram stories.

King Khan greeted his fans warmly, he blew them kisses and waved at them charmingly. The 'Pathaan' actor also enacted his signature pose and audiences could not get enough of it. The crowd went crazy and was constantly cheering for the actor. He also said one of his famous dialogues.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

King of Bollywood had three stellar performances on box office last year- 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. The first two were blockbusters whereas Dunki failed to reach the benchmark and received a mixed response from the audiences. Shah Rukh will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana and Abhishek Bachchan. This is the first time that the father-daughter duo will be sharing the screen. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shah Rukh Khan aryan khan suhana khan bollywood events bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK