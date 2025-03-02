Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan's next with Shoojit Sircar? Here's the truth

Shah Rukh Khan's next with Shoojit Sircar? Here's the truth

Updated on: 03 March,2025 06:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Contrary to buzz about Shah Rukh Khan conducting a look test over the weekend, sources say the actor shot a brand endorsement with director Shoojit Sircar

Shah Rukh Khan

Over the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mehboob Studio in Bandra, sparking speculation that he was conducting a look test for his upcoming project. However, a bit of digging revealed that the superstar was, in fact, shooting an advertisement for a popular cookie brand. The brand commercial was helmed by Shoojit Sircar.


Shoojit Sircar
Shoojit Sircar


A picture from the set, which made its way online, showed Khan wearing an apron and standing in a kitchen. An insider from the production team says, “Shah Rukh’s look was so distinct that people assumed it was a look test. It led to rumours about him fronting Shoojit’s next feature film. But the two actually teamed up for a cookie commercial. The ad has a slice-of-life appeal.”


The shoot reportedly began on Friday afternoon and was wrapped up late at night. Khan and Sircar, who have known each other since their Delhi days, enjoyed the collaboration. “Even after filming his portions, Shah Rukh was fully involved, discussing minute details with Shoojit to perfect the scenes. He brought his usual charm. The campaign will air in two weeks,” added the insider.

