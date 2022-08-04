Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai in style after 'Dunki' shoot in Europe; watch

Shah Rukh Khan kept it casual in a white T-shirt paired with a camouflage jacket and blue pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a cap

Shah Rukh Khan/ Pic-Yogen Shah

Shah Rukh Khan, who was busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Dunki' in Europe is back in the bay. On Thursday afternoon, the superstar was papped at the Mumbai airport as he exited the airport premise. The actor who has lately been avoiding the paps, let the photographers get a clear glimpse of him.

Khan kept it casual in a white T-shirt paired with a camouflage jacket and blue pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a cap.

Meanwhile, during the shoot of 'Dunki' in London and Budapest, pictures from the sets had gone viral. The 56-year-old superstar's fan club had shared his BTS pictures from the sets, showing him looking dapper in an all-black ensemble, engaged in a conversation with the director, even as the rest of the crew mill around them. Another picture of Khan and Taapsee Pannu had also gone viral.

'Dunki', which is slated to be released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and is being billed as an "emotional romantic comedy", is said to be about a Punjabi boy who emigrates to Canada. Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film. The star will also be seen in 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and he has a film also lined up with Tamil director Atlee titled 'Jawan'.