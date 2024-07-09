Shah Rukh Khan was photographed at a luxury store where he was checking out some footwear with daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana Pic/Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in NYC with daughter Suhana Khan as the duo stepped out for shopping. The actor was photographed at a luxury store where he was checking out some footwear. The two were then seen paying for the same at the payment counter.

As Khan tried to exit the store he was surrounded by fans, but despite the chaos he obliged for autographs.

While Khan wore a black sweatshirt and grey baggy trousers, Suhana looked gorgeous in a floral maxi dress.

It is not confirmed if the two were for a recce of their first movie together ‘King’.

Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official.

The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

“Though Shah Rukh’s character is like a mentor to Suhana’s, the interpersonal dynamics, other aspects, and treatment will be altered keeping Indian sentiments in mind,” a source informed mid-day.com.

Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film 'The Archies', where she starred opposite Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and other actors.

It was the first big-screen adaptation of the popular comics of the same name. In the movie, Suhana played Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda played Archie Andrews, and Khushi Kapoor played Betty Cooper. While the film received critical acclaim, it didn't resonate strongly with the audience.

Khan was last seen in 'Dunki', which focused on the issue of immigration. He will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'.

The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'.

An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.