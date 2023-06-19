Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly gearing up to launch the teaser of Karan Johar's directorial comeback ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's upcoming movie, 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', Pic/Karan's Instagram

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan to launch ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' teaser marking 25 years of Karan Johar, say reports x 00:00

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly gearing up to launch the teaser of Karan Johar's directorial comeback ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar share a deep-rooted bond that goes back in time. They have not hesitated to mention their fondness for each other on several public occasions, including on Karan’s reality show, Koffee with Karan.

Now, Pinkvilla has quoted a source which claims that Shah Rukh will digitally launch the first promo of the highly-anticipated film. The film also marks Karan’s 25th year in the Indian entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan has directed SRK in multiple movies, including his debut hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, as well as several others like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name is Khan. Shah Rukh even made a cameo appearance in KJo's last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film marks Johar’s 7th project in the directorial chair.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar go a long way and it’s great of SRK to come on board to digitally launch the teaser. When Karan reached out to SRK to be the dignitary for teaser launch, it was an instant yes from his end," revealed a close source.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is a romantic comedy and family drama that will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in central roles. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi have also come on board to be part of the cast. While Johar has worked with Alia previously in her debut, ‘Student of The Year’, it will be the first time he directs the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor.

“After 7 years… back in the director’s chair…I am excited , nervous and yet so happy to begin the last lap of our prem kahani…Watch this space for the teaser ….coming super soon with all our love to you …,” said Karan on Instagram.

The teaser will be out on June 20th, and the film is slated for a global release on July 28th.