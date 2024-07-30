After suffering from a heat stroke at an IPL match in Ahmedabad, Shah Rukh Khan is in need for more medical attention again after an apparent botched eye surgery

On May 21, while attending an IPL match in Ahmedabad for his team Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan suffered a heat stroke and was hospitalized. He was discharged the next day. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor now needs medical attention again, this time for his eyes.

Shah Rukh Khan to undergo emergency eye surgery in the US

According to the report, the actor is expected to fly to the US by Tuesday, July 30. A source mentioned this to the portal but didn't provide details about the treatment Shah Rukh received or what the issue was. The report stated, "Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as planned. SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage.”

Actress Jasmine Bhasin's vision gets damaged

Recently, actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmine Bhasin also revealed that her vision got damaged after she wore contact lenses. She is currently undergoing treatment for her damaged cornea. She had worn the lenses for an event on July 17 and soon after began experiencing pain. The pain escalated and caused damage to her vision.

Talking to Times of India, Jasmine shared, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything."

"Later at night, we went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here. I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days," she added.

On Sunday, after the news of her eyesight was reported, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share an update. Sharing a smiling picture of herself wearing sunglasses, Jasmine wrote, "Better now and recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings".