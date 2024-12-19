ZEE5's recent release Despatch is a crime thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles. Recently, Shahana opened up about her experience of working with her co-star

Manoj Bajpayee and Shahana Goswami in ZEE5'S Despatch (pic/Instagram)

ZEE5's recently released crime thriller film Despatch has been garnering appreciation from everywhere. It follows Joy Bag portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, a seasoned crime journalist, who, while chasing a routine scoop, stumbles upon a ₹8,000 crore scam that threatens his career and life. As he digs deeper into Mumbai's underworld, he faces personal and professional crises, including his strained marriage and the changing world of journalism.

Shahana Goswami shares her experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch

In this intense thriller, Shahana shares the screen with the talented Manoj Bajpayee. In a recent conversation, Shahana opened up about her experience working with Manoj Bajpayee, highlighting their collaborative and seamless chemistry, and sharing insights into the process that made Despatch such an enjoyable and enriching experience for her.

Shahana shared, "Working with such versatile and senior talent like Manoj Bajpayee and Kanu Behl could feel intimidating at first, and there might be a bit of hesitation or fear for anyone. But both of them are incredibly easy to work with. At no point did I ever feel that Manoj's seniority created any distance between us. He is just as much a child, discovering, learning, and building, as I am in that moment. Suddenly, there's no difference between us. So, when we did our workshops and worked on our respective characters, it made everything easier and more comfortable for all of us."

Shahana Goswami essayed the role of Manoj's wife, Shweta Bag. Shahana Goswami is a versatile actress, known for powerful performances across both mainstream and independent cinema. She is known for films like Rock On!!, Zwigato, and RaOne. Shahana's acting prowess continues to captivate audiences, earning her acclaim for the authenticity and depth she brings to each role. Recently, she has been gaining widespread attention for her role in ZEE5’s Despatch, directed by Kanu Behl, where she plays Shweta Bag.

More details about ZEE5's crime thriller film Despatch

Despatch is directed by Kanu Behl, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, and was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on December 13. Kanu Behl is known for his critically acclaimed works such as Titli and Agra. The film was also screened at IFFI Goa and MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.





