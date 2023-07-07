Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput wedding are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today. The couple posted loved-up photos of each other

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating their 8th anniversary today. The Bollywood star met Delhi girl Mira in an arranged marriage setup, and tied the knot in a simple ceremony on July 7, 2015. The couple's age difference has often been talked about. Shahid was 34 when he met Mira, who was 20 years old.

In the latest episode of Sit With Hitlist, Shahid opened up to Mid-day's Mayank Shekhar about their first meeting. "First thing I noticed about Mira, when she and I met - she was all of 20 years old, I was 34 - and I was little embarrassed, because she was really young. I was happy to meet anybody and connect... When I met her, she was not at all affected by the fact that I was an actor, and that was the first thing that, I was like, 'Wow. She is all of 20 years old and she is just so normal and she really doesn't care', because you can make out the difference when people are acting like they don't care, but they are really affected," Shahid elaborated.

On their 8th wedding anniversary, both Shahid and Mira shared loved-up posts to wish each other on social media. Take a look:

Both of them referred to Coldplay songs in their captions.

Shahid Kapoor experienced the biggest box office success in his career in the form of Kabir Singh, a south remake helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Hindi adaptation of Vanga's Telugu original, Arjun Reddy, broke several box office records, but also invited brickbats due to the problematic nature of its protagonist. The film was criticised for peddling toxic masculinity, which sparked several debates about the portrayal of gender roles in the film.

During the latest episode of our print and podcast series Sit With Hitlist, Shahid talked about the criticism the film faced. "When Kabir Singh released, so many people refused to accept that the film is being liked by the audience. If people are liking the film, who are you to say, 'How dare you make a film like this?'"

Although there is no denying the box office success of the film, we pointed out that people protested against normalising the violent and abusive behaviour of the protagonist. "My point is, in love, have we all not messed up? Are we all perfect human beings? Everybody deserves a second chance, however rubbish they might be. I have seen physical abuse as a child, I understand what you are talking about. But it was just about a dysfunctional love story between a very simple girl and a very talented, brilliant, aggressive guy," he said.