Shahid Kapoor has completed shooting for his next film with Vishal Bharadwaj. He shared a BTS glimpse from the sets and thanked co-stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal and others. The actor shared his excitement, describing the role as completely new

After his last outing as a cop in Deva, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next as he reunites with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on the tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. After shooting a dance sequence in Spain, the actor has wrapped up shooting the film. Sharing the big update on Instagram, the actor expressed his excitement for this yet-to-be-titled project, hinting at a new world and a completely different character.

After his last outing as a cop in Deva, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next as he reunites with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on the tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. After shooting a dance sequence in Spain, the actor has wrapped up shooting the film. Sharing the big update on Instagram, the actor expressed his excitement for this yet-to-be-titled project, hinting at a new world and a completely different character.

Shahid Kapoor wraps up shooting of Vishal Bharadwaj’s next

Shahid dropped a black and white photo with Vishal, in which the actor and director duo can be seen discussing something behind the monitor. Talking about his excitement, the actor wrote, “And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man vishalrbhardwaj. Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon-to-be-announced film is done. As always, it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY, I am HAIDER and now I am.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

He also thanked his co-stars and mentioned, “This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast Triptii Dimri who I had a total blast with. Watch out for her act in this one. iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together Farida Jalal for your warmth and grace avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can’t reveal much more here brother. Have to say dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there’s one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one. And lastly nadiadwalagrandson for putting this all together. This one’s SUPER SPECIAL.”

Reacting to the post, Tabu penned in the comment section: "Don’t say you didn’t miss me." Disha Patani added: "Can’t wait to see you guys create magic yet again."

Shahid's upcoming movies

Workwise, the actor will next be seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Homi Adajania and has gone on floors. He will also commence shooting for Farzi 2. Talking about the aforementioned project, ti will hit the screens on December 5.