Shahid Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wishes to 'Jersey' co-star Mrunal Thakur

As Mrunal Thakur marks her birthday today, she received a warm and personal message from her co-star Shahid Kapoor.

The actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from their film 'Jersey', accompanied by a heartfelt birthday wish.

In his Instagram post, Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Vidya @mrunalthakur. Big hug and lots of love."

The film 'Jersey' is a Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Telugu movie of the same name, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The original Telugu film was well-received by both audiences and critics for its compelling narrative.

The story focuses on Arjun, a former cricketer who, in his late thirties, decides to revive his cricketing career to fulfill his son's dream of seeing him wear the Indian cricket team jersey.

The Hindi remake, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, retains the emotional depth and inspirational themes of the original.

Mrunal Thakur began her acting journey with television shows such as 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan' and 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

She made her debut in Hindi cinema with 'Love Sonia' in 2018 and gained prominence with her roles in 'Super 30' and 'Batla House'. Her work in Telugu films like 'Sita Ramam' and 'Hi Nanna' further boosted her popularity.

Thakur also received praise for her role in the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD', a post-apocalyptic movie directed by Nag Ashwin and inspired by Hindu scriptures.

Mrunal Thakur has also completed the first schedule of an upcoming comedy film directed by David Dhawan, alongside actor Varun Dhawan.

This film marks the first collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur and is highly anticipated as it continues David Dhawan's legacy of successful comedic ventures, including 'Main Tera Hero', 'Judwaa 2', and 'Coolie No 1'.

