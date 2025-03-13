Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are among the cutest brothers in the industry. They always talk fondly of each other and never stop motivating each other

Ishaan Khatter. Pic/Bipin Kokate; (right) Shahid Kapoor. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Siblings Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter behave like 'sahelis' while working on set x 00:00

Work is fun when you have your loved ones around you. Shahid Kapoor today felt the same as he bumped into his brother Ishaan Khatter at work.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Kabir Singh' star shared a couple of pictures with Ishaan, flaunting their bromance.

The first image shows Shahid holding his brother's hands as they were engaged in some conversation.

"Bumping into brother at work and behaving like sahelis @ishaankhatter," Shahid captioned the snap.

In another image, we can see Shahid showering his love on Ishaan by adorably pulling his cheeks.

He dropped a red heart emoji on the snap.

Shahid and Ishaan are among the cutest brothers in the industry. They always talk fondly of each other and never stop motivating each other and appreciating one another's performances. Even Ishaan shares a good rapport with Shahid's wife Mira.

While Shahid is the son of Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur, Ishaan Khatter was born to Neelima Azeem and her second husband, Rajesh Khattar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde. In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. Last week, he was in Jaipur, where he performed at IIFA 2025.

Ishaan recently came up with a romantic song 'Pyaar Aata Hai' with Tara Sutaria.

