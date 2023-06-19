Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's untitled film postponed to December

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's untitled film has been postponed. The first look of the 'impossible love story' was unveiled in April. The film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Pic/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon`s film was scheduled to release in October The makers have now decided to release the film in October The movie will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon film postponed: The release of the untitled film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has been postponed to December 7, the makers announced on Monday. The romance drama, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was previously scheduled to hit the screens in October. Maddock Films, one of the production houses behind the film, shared the new release date on its official Twitter page.

"Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!

"Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock Films production. Stay tuned," the banner said in the tweet.

The first look from the film was unveiled in April this year while revealing that the film will hit the theatres in September. The first look poster of the film sees Shahid and Kriti sitting on a bike facing each other in the backdrop of a setting sun by the beach. Kriti is seen in a mini skirt with a brown crop top while Shahid is seen in a shirt and denim pants. This is the first time that Shahid and Kriti have worked together.

The exclusive picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exude sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there's also a thrilling 'never seen before' appeal to them.

Billed as "an impossible love story", the movie will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is currently seen in the film 'Adipurush'. The magnum-opus has been grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons ever since it was released. Based on the Ramayana, the film sees Kriti essay the role of Sita, Prabhas as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. However, filmmaker Om Raut's interpretation did not sit well with the audiences who headed to the theatres in the first weekend. From poor VFX, storyline, to dialogues, audiences have expressed disappointment towards the film. Following a backlash caused by the 'cringe' dialogues given to Lord Hanuman, the makers have decided to revamp the controversial dialogues.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the recently released film 'Bloody Daddy'. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film was released on Jio Cinemas.