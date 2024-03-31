Neelima, who was last seen in a small yet significant role in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', is the mother of Shahid and 'Dhadak' fame Ishaan Khattar

Shahid Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Neelima Azeem. Picture Courtesy/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article Shahid Kapoor shares fun video of his mother Neelima Azeem x 00:00

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday shared a fun video of his mother and veteran actor Neelima Azeem.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shahid treated fans with a goofy video of Neelima.

In the video, she can be seen making goofy expressions while chit-chatting with her son Shahid.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Just another normal Saturday with MOMMY!!"

Neelima, who was last seen in a small yet significant role in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', is the mother of Shahid and 'Dhadak' fame Ishaan Khattar.

Being a professional Kathak dancer, trained under Birju Maharaj's Kalashram at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Neelima has also appeared in several movies including Saeed Akhtar Mirza directed 'Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro' in 1989 with Pavan Malhotra as lead. The film won Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Cinematography at the 37th National Film Awards.One of her famous movies includes Sooryavansham, in which she played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law.

She is best known for her roles in television shows 'Phir Wahi Talash', 'Amrapali', 'The Sword of Tipu Sultan' and 'Junoon'.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.

The film also has veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

He is all set to headline the mythological drama 'Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues'.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment and directed by Sachin Ravi.

