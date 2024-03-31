Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans annual desilting of city nullahs
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress loyalist family member joins BJP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shahid Kapoor shares fun video of his mother Neelima Azeem
<< Back to Elections 2024

Shahid Kapoor shares fun video of his mother Neelima Azeem

Updated on: 31 March,2024 06:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Neelima, who was last seen in a small yet significant role in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', is the mother of Shahid and 'Dhadak' fame Ishaan Khattar

Shahid Kapoor shares fun video of his mother Neelima Azeem

Shahid Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Neelima Azeem. Picture Courtesy/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Shahid Kapoor shares fun video of his mother Neelima Azeem
x
00:00

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday shared a fun video of his mother and veteran actor Neelima Azeem.


Taking to Instagram stories, Shahid treated fans with a goofy video of Neelima.


In the video, she can be seen making goofy expressions while chit-chatting with her son Shahid.


Sharing the video, he wrote, "Just another normal Saturday with MOMMY!!"

Neelima, who was last seen in a small yet significant role in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', is the mother of Shahid and 'Dhadak' fame Ishaan Khattar.

Being a professional Kathak dancer, trained under Birju Maharaj's Kalashram at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Neelima has also appeared in several movies including Saeed Akhtar Mirza directed 'Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro' in 1989 with Pavan Malhotra as lead. The film won Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Cinematography at the 37th National Film Awards.One of her famous movies includes Sooryavansham, in which she played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law.

She is best known for her roles in television shows 'Phir Wahi Talash', 'Amrapali', 'The Sword of Tipu Sultan' and 'Junoon'.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.

The film also has veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

He is all set to headline the mythological drama 'Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues'.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment and directed by Sachin Ravi. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shahid kapoor bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK