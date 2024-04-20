Shahid Kapoor shares glimpse of his "aaj ka mood" from sets of 'Deva'

'Deva' is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently shooting for the action thriller film 'Deva', has shared a monochrome photo from the sets.

Shahid on Friday took to his official Instagram account to share the picture.

The image captured Shahid looking away from the camera, while he is sitting in a car and is wearing sunglasses.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Aaj ka MOOD ! #hard #Deva #behindthescenes."

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The movie stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

Meanwhile, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.

The film also has veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

He is also set to headline the mythological drama 'Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues'.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment and directed by Sachin Ravi.

