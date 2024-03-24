Shahid Kapoor recently spoke the changes he has observed in the industry in the past twenty years and how people today are known for their name rather than their work

Shahid Kapoor

Listen to this article Shahid Kapoor baffled by outsiders not getting opportunities in Bollywood: 20 years ago it was different x 00:00

Shahid Kapoor has been a part of the film industry for over two decades now. He has been a part of multiple hit films and proved his versatility as an actor. Recently, he opened up about outsiders not getting enough opportunities in the industry. While the actor is the son of Pankaj Kapur, he believes that he is an outsider who made his way up.

Before making his debut in 'Ishq Vishq', he worked as a background dancer in several films as part of Shiamak Davar's dance troupe. His father got to know about his first film only after he signed it. Growing up, he lived with his mother after his parents got separated.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his recent appearance on Neha Dhupia's talk show 'No Filter Neha', Shahid spoke about talent not being well recognised in the industry and it leading to the downfall of the film fraternity. "Why don't outsiders get opportunities like the way that they should? There are a lot of people who are from within the fraternity and very few from the outside. I don't know if that was the case 20 years back. I also came from outside actually. I came from Delhi to Bombay and I was with my mom and then I struggled. I mean, I didn't have any channel," he said when the host asked him about the changes he has seen in the industry in the last two decades.

"Talent is not being given an opportunity as much as it should. And I pride myself in the fact that I am here because of the work that I did and because of the actor that I learned to become and whatever it is that I gave to the craft. Whether I have had a great career or average career from everybody's point of view. Whatever it is, it is hard-earned money. It was kaam se and not naam se. Now it is all about the name, not about the work. Our biggest superstars were known by their work. We are actually kiling our own fraternity. Maybe this is why there is a lack of good content, because you got to put your money on the horse that can actually run, not the one that has got the shiniest coat," he added.