Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, B-town men who made heads turn with their style at NMACC gala

Pic/ L- Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram; R- Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The inaugural event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre took the Bollywood industry by a storm. With the central theme of the event being 'India in Fashion', B-town stars took this opportunity to collaborate with some of the most talented and accomplished fashion designers of India, showcasing their best ensembles and making a statement. Let us have a look at how the stars achieved the theme of the night with their sartorial choices.
1) Vicky Kaushal
It was not just the night that was star-studded, but also 'Uri' star, Vicky Kaushal's ensemble. Dressed in the Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna label, Vicky looked suave in a velvet navy blue bandhgala. Embellished with hand-embroidered tonal crystals, the bandghala surely made Vicky look like royalty.
2) Shahid Kapoor
Known for being experimental, 'Farzi' star Shahid Kapoor did not shy away from doing the same this time as well. Shahid looked dapper, donning a black tuxedo, covered in gold foil embellishments. The tux also featured intricate embroidery on its shoulders. The ensemble was a Falguni Shane Peacock creation, the brand that also dressed Rashmika Mandanna.
3) Karan Johar
Apart from his glamorous and larger than life movies, Bollywood film-maker Karan Johar is known for his eccentric and wacky sense of style. Living up to his brand, KJo showed up to the event in a custom long coat that featured 2700 human hours of intricate golden hand embroidery, inspired by 'Bidri', a traditional metal craft of India. The coat was accompanied by a shirt with a dramatic bow collar and to bring the look together, Karan donned a pair of his signature quirky glasses.The outfit was created by fashion designer Rahul Mishra.
4) Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, who recently got married to actress Kiara Advani made an entrance at the event with his actress-wife in a matching ensemble, designed by the Manish Malhotra label. Sidharth looked handsome as ever, as he wore a beige geometric threadwork kurta, layered by a matching embroidered blazer.
