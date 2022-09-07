Shahid Kapoor's adorable wish for Mira on her birthday

Breaking News
Actor Shahid Kapoor wished his wife Mira by posting an adorable photo with her on Instagram

Actor Shahid Kapoor wished his wife Mira by posting an adorable photo with her on Instagram. Shahid shared a candid photo with Mira and penned a note that read, "Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life's ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes."


The photo is from the couple's meet-up with Mira's family on the latter's parents' 40th anniversary. Mira had earlier shared a video with Shahid on the day, wherein the couple was seen dancing together. 

 
 
 
 
 
Two days ago the couple celebrated their son Zain's birthday. Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016. On July 7, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness.

Marking the special occasion, Shahid had taken Instagram to share a mushy selfie with his wife Mira and called her a "survivor". "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND," he had written. Mira also shared an adorable photo with Shahid and wrote, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor". Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

