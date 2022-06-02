Shahid Kapoor's debut 'Ishq Vishk' gets a sequel, cast and title unveiled

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 03:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Revamped to fit the contemporary timeline, the story offers a modern and relatable take on relationships in millennial and Gen-Z generation

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Pashmina Roshan


Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ken Ghosh's 2003 campus-comedy-cum-romantic drama 'Ishq Vishk' which was a commercial and critical success. 20 years later, get ready to witness the sequel. 

Revamped to fit the contemporary timeline, the story offers a modern and relatable take on relationships in millennial and Gen-Z generation. Taran Adarsh unveiled the cast, title, and everything else.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pashmina Roshan (@pashminaroshan)


