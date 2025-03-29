Shamita Shetty is ready for new acting gigs

In the last couple of years, she garnered a new fan base with her stints on reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss OTT 1, and Bigg Boss 15.

Shamita Shetty

Actor Shamita Shetty has expressed her desire to take on more acting projects. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week 2025, Shamita said, "I'm kind of waiting for something nice to come my way. I hope some producer, director, or casting director thinks I'm good enough to do something different on screen; I'm always willing to work. I want to work."

Shamita made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Aditya Chopra's directorial 'Mohabbatein.' Her career was off to a great start, with her earning the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year (Female) after Mohabbatein. However, her fame slowly faded away. Even though she starred in a few films like Fareb and Zeher, she could not gain enough prominence.

In the last couple of years, she garnered a new fan base with her stints on reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss OTT 1, and Bigg Boss 15. Meanwhile, on Friday, Shamita attended the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. Her sister Shilpa Shetty was spotted walking designer Mohammed Mazhar on Day 3.

Lakme Fashion Week shared a beautiful snap of Shilpa as she walked down the ramp with confidence. The actress looked elegant in a zebra-striped saree. The highlight of the overall look was the breastplate bodice that she had worn over the saree.

