Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shanaya Kapoor shares a joyful BTS clip with co star Vikrant Massey from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor shares a joyful BTS clip with co-star Vikrant Massey from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Updated on: 20 June,2025 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey gave fans a first glimpse of their on-screen chemistry in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Shanaya shared a fun BTS clip of the duo holding hands in a candid moment, while Vikrant posted a picture from the film’s shoot

Picture Courtesy/Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram account

Shanaya Kapoor took to social media to share a heartwarming behind-the-scenes glimpse from the first outdoor shoot of her upcoming film ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.’

In the clip, she’s seen smiling as co-star Vikrant Massey gently holds her hand, capturing a candid moment of their on-screen chemistry taking shape. In the BTS moment, Shanaya could be seen smiling warmly as she held hands with Vikrant, offering a glimpse of their effortless chemistry and the lighthearted camaraderie shared on set.


 
 
 
 
 
Posting the video on her Instagram, Shanaya wrote, “First outdoor schedule Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan #bts @vikrantmassey.” She also added the title track teaser of ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ as the background score, further enhancing the emotional vibe of the behind-the-scenes glimpse.

Yesterday, Vikrant Massey found himself in a playful spot as he shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment with Shanaya Kapoor. The ‘12th Fail’ actor posted a photo of himself and Shanaya cycling together during a shoot for their upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Alongside the picture, Massey had written, “Pyaar ki baarish, #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan and some heart melting romance is pedalling its way to you.”

In the photo, Vikrant Massey was seen grinning with joy as Shanaya Kapoor sat at the front, riding the bicycle with a cloth tied over her eyes. The project marked their first on-screen pairing.

Recently, the makers released the teaser of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan on social media, offering a peek into what promises to be a tender and emotionally rich love story. The teaser introduced Massey as a visually impaired musician and Kapoor as a passionate theatre artist. Their fleeting encounter gradually unfolded into a deep emotional bond, conveyed through unspoken moments, shared music, and meaningful glances. The teaser ended on a poignant note, with Massey’s character stating, “Love is blind.”

Helmed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama takes inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s acclaimed short story ‘The Eyes Have It.’ The film is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under the banners of Zee Studios and Mini Films. It is slated for a theatrical release on July 11.

