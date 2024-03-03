On Shankar Mahadevan's birthday, let's explore five of his remarkable songs that showcase his immense talent

In Pics: Shankar Mahadevan. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shankar Mahadevan Birthday 2024: Breathless to Dilbaro, top 5 songs of singer that still rule our hearts x 00:00

Shankar Mahadevan, born on March 3, 967, is one of the most versatile Indian singers and composers. The Grammys Award winner has contributed some of the best songs to the Indian film industry. Mahadevan gained early fame as an Indipop star, blending Carnatic, Hindustani, and Jazz influences. His non-film album, Breathless, topped the Indian music charts in 998, solidifying his position in the industry.

On Shankar Mahadevan's birthday, let's explore five of his remarkable songs that showcase his immense talent:

ADVERTISEMENT

Breathless: The iconic title track flows continuously for about three minutes without breaks, stanzas, or apparent pauses for breath. This song brought Mahadevan immense success and popularity, firmly establishing him in the hearts of music enthusiasts.

Maa: From Taare Zameen Par, this emotionally resonant song has earned a special place in many hearts. Mahadevan won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 2007 for this beautiful melody, capturing the emotional bond between a mother and child.

ABCD: Featured in a Sooraj Barjatya film like Hum Saath Saath Hain, this peppy song by Shankar Mahadevan emphasizes the meaning of love and family values in a raw and enjoyable form. A staple in many '90s kids' playlists, it adds a nostalgic touch.

Kajra Re: The song, penned by Gulzar and energized by Mahadevan's voice, accompanied many childhood dance sessions. Its mesmerizing lyrics and Aishwarya Rai's beauty made it a favourite, often chosen for wedding sangeet performances.

Dilbaro: From the movie Raazi, this beautiful melody portrays the emotional journey of a daughter leaving her home. The song highlights the poignant moment of a father bidding farewell with a smile on his face. Raazi left a lasting impact, and this song contributed significantly to its emotional depth.

Shankar Mahadevan has numerous songs that send goosebumps down our spine, and it's challenging to compare them. However, the mentioned songs are a few favourites.

Shankar made headlines this year after his and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's fusion band 'Shakti' won the Best Global Music Album award at the Grammys 2024. That being said, fame doesn't get to him and he maintains that even the smallest achievements give him joy.