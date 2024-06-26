Recently, Kareena's mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, shared her thoughts on her latest movie 'Crew' starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon

Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore

The Kareena Kapoor-starrer, Crew, was a box-office hit earlier this year. Recently, Kareena's mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, shared her thoughts on the film during a conversation on the YouTube channel Dil Se Kapil Sibal. She said the film's storyline was 'absurd' but praised the chemistry between the three female leads: Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

What Sharmila Tagore said about the Crew movie

During a discussion about the progress of recent films and their representation of women, Sharmila Tagore used Crew as an example and said, “It is absurd, of course, beyond belief but there are three women pulling off this adventure. One is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe… doing all kinds of things together and the camaraderie between the three is excellent because they say a woman is a woman’s worst enemy, not so here.”

Anil Kapoor on the 'Crew' movie

One shouldn’t be afraid to make women-led films fearing its fate at the box office, says actor-producer Anil Kapoor, who has backed movies such as “Aisha”, “Veere Di Wedding”, and most recently, “Crew”.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the Hindi film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. It was produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

Asked what the success of a women-led film like “Crew” means to him as a producer, Kapoor told PTI: “I’m so happy that ‘Crew’ was such a big success not only in the theatres but even on Netflix. It did fantastic numbers.”

“This is the reason why it is important to continue working so that we can do these things , which other people are afraid to do. If we have the opportunity to make these films, some will work, some won’t but at least we should try to make these films,” he added. The 67-year-old credited film's co-producer and his daughter Rhea Kapoor for not shying away from presenting “women as leading men” in her movies.

“Rhea has made films with girls and presented them like leading men. More than 95 per cent of the work that she has done has been successful. She is understated, she doesn’t do publicity. There are certain people who are creative and do a lot of innovative things but keep quiet about it. Rhea is one of those people,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)