Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sharmila Tagore Sara had spark of acting since childhood

Updated on: 01 January,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Tagore and Khan appeared together on KBC 15. In the show, the veteran actor walked down memory lane to recollect how her granddaughter showed inclination towards acting from an early age

Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood’s veteran actor Sharmila Tagore showered love on her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan, and shared how she ‘always had the spark in her’ to become an actor. 


Tagore and Khan appeared together on a reality show. In the show, the veteran actor walked down memory lane to recollect how her granddaughter showed inclination towards acting from an early age. She said, “When Sara was a little girl, she used to stand in front of the mirror all the time, doing her own thing. She was always like that and she has always had the spark in her.” 


The senior actor then praised Khan’s performance in her debut film, Kedarnath (2018). “As a newcomer in Kedarnath, she was very good.” In 2024, Khan has an ambitious project in Ae Watan Mere Watan, along with Metro... In Dino, Jagan Shakti’s yet-untitled project, and Murder Mubarak.


