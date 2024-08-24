It has been widely reported that Team Alpha is headed to Kashmir for the second schedule of the adrenaline pumping entertainer and the film’s starts shooting at the beautiful valley from August 26th.

Sharvari

Listen to this article Sharvari gives update on Kashmir schedule of 'Alpha' co-starring Alia Bhatt x 00:00

Bollywood actor Sharvari has had an incredible year at the cinemas. She has delivered a 100 crore blockbuster with 'Munjya', her dance song from the horror-comedy titled 'Taras' is one of the biggest musical hits of the year, she has had global streaming hit with 'Maharaj', and won unanimous praise for her brilliant acting in 'Vedaa'. The actress has also bagged the big action entertainer 'Alpha', a YRF Spy Universe film, in which she is acting with superstar Alia Bhatt.

When asked about this, Sharvari says, “I can’t wait to be on the sets of Alpha again and I can’t wait to shoot in Kashmir! I’m thrilled that it’s going to be a very exciting schedule. The Alpha team will be meeting after some time so we are all super ready to start the Kashmir sked!”

Sharvari adds, “I am as excited as a kid at a candy store when I am on a film set and on the sets of Alpha, I’m like a ball of energy soaking everything and trying to learn and better myself. To get an opportunity like this so early in one’s career is truly a blessing. I’m just humbled to be in such a franchise that has the megastars of our film industry in it!”

Earlier, while talking to ANI about taking up diverse roles for films, Sharvari said, "On taking up diverse roles in her films, Sharvari said, "I don't know whether new actors take risks or not, but I will say that doing different films, different genres, I mean films like Vedaa, is very important for my survival. For someone who's not from the industry, for someone who had a fair share of auditions...I think that films like Vedaa are very important for my survival...I'm very, very hungry as an actor to doing different roles."

'Alpha' marks a significant milestone in Sharvari's career, as she steps into a universe being graced by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Kiara Advani.