Sharvari Wagh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article "It was hard but worth it:" Sharvari Wagh on her intense boxing training for 'Vedaa' x 00:00

Sharvari Wagh, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming intense action thriller 'Vedaa' alongside John Abraham, recently shared her experience of preparing for the film.

To fully embrace her role, Sharvari took up boxing training, a sport she had never tried before.

In a conversation with ANI, the actress reflected on her experience and said, "I've always been very athletic ever since I was growing up. I used to play a lot of sports, but boxing is something that I've never done before. When I started training for boxing, I remember that even one hour felt very tiring. But by the time shooting started, I was already training for three hours nonstop, and I wanted to do more. I believe that like every sport, once you learn it, you also learn life lessons. I had a lot of fun boxing. It's a new sport, and anything that challenges your brain is fun. It was hard but worth it, and it's also helping me in everything I do next."

Sharvari, who has already delivered two major hits this year with 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj,' expressed her gratitude for the positive response from audiences.

"When people appreciate a film and performances, it's a big validation. When audiences show love towards actors, especially actors like me, it empowers me to choose my next project. It can be overwhelming sometimes, but I'm very, very grateful for the year that it has been," she said.

On taking up diverse roles in her films, Sharvari said, "I don't know whether new actors take risks or not, but I will say that doing different films, different genres, I mean films like Vedaa, is very important for my survival. For someone who's not from the industry, for someone who had a fair share of auditions...I think that films like Vedaa are very important for my survival...I'm very, very hungry as an actor to doing different roles."

The new song 'Holiyaan' from Vedaa, was recently unveiled.

The song is a modern take on the classic Holi track 'Holiyaan Mein Ude Re Gulal.'

In the video, Sharvari Wagh impresses with her energetic dance moves and colourful Holi celebrations. Her lively performance captures the festive spirit of Holi, with colours and excitement all around. The song's catchy beats and rap section add a contemporary twist, making it a great addition to Holi celebrations.

John Abraham, known for his action roles, makes a notable appearance in the song. He appears towards the end, showcasing his rugged look and adding a thrilling element to the song as he battles foes.

Last month, the makers unveiled the trailer of the action thriller. At the start of the trailer, we can see John reciting Lord Krishna's lines from Bhagavad Gita in the background as his character is shown fighting goons.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is described as a "powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit." It follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon.

'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also features Abhishek Bannerjee.

It will face a box office clash with 'Stree 2' on August 15.

