Actress Sharvari Wagh was spotted by the paparazzi outside the well-known Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. She was dressed in a mustard-coloured suit with floral designs

Sharvari Wagh (Pic/Varinder Chawla)

Listen to this article Sharvari Wagh seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple as Vedaa clashes with Stree 2 in theatres x 00:00

Sharvari Wagh is quickly becoming a well-known name in Bollywood. With the release of her latest film Vedaa alongside John Abraham, Sharvari visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings as her movie clashes with Stree 2, and Khel Khel Mein. She was joined by her parents and appeared to be in high spirits. Vedaa is her third movie of 2024, following Maharaj and Munjya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharvari Wagh spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple:

Actress Sharvari Wagh was spotted by the paparazzi outside Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. She was dressed in a mustard-coloured suit with floral designs, pairing the outfit with large earrings and a ponytail for a comfortable look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sharvari also paused to pose for the cameras outside the temple. She visited to seek blessings on the release day of her latest film Vedaa. Directed by Nikhil Advani, Vedaa is an action movie with John Abraham playing the lead role.

About Sharvari in Vedaa

Her stellar gritty performance in 'Vedaa' has been reviewed brilliantly well.

Sharvari says, “2024 has been the best year for me professionally. I’m absolutely thrilled with the unanimous love and appreciation that I’m getting for Vedaa. I have come to this industry with a huge ambition as an actor and Vedaa has given me the best platform yet to showcase my acting & performance. I have to thank my director Nikkhil Advani for being the guiding light of my career and for choosing and grooming me to become Vedaa on screen. My victory is his victory.”

She adds, “I’m so happy for him, for John Abraham, for Madhu and Monisha ma’am, for Abhishek Banerjee and for the entire team of Vedaa for getting so much love. Every film is important for me because I have to do well in every film to get more work and better work.”

Sharvari thanks the media for their constant support towards her work. She says, “The love that my performance is getting in Vedaa will surely get me more amazing work. I have to thank the media for always looking out for me and I’m glad they are again showering so much love for my performance in Vedaa.”

She adds, “Media plays a very important role in how I survive in this cutthroat industry. So, to win their heart, to win their admiration is critical. I hope Vedaa becomes a huge success story. It is a well-intentioned film made with a lot of heart.”