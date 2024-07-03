Shatrughan Sinha calls Sonakshi and Zaheer a 'made for each other' couple

The actor-politician took to his X on Tuesday and expressed gratitude to his followers for their support with a heartfelt note

Shatrughan Sinha. Pic/Yogen Shah

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who was recently admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, has called his daughter Sonakshi and her husband Zaheer Iqbal a 'made for each other' couple.

The actor-politician took to his X on Tuesday and expressed gratitude to his followers for their support with a heartfelt note.

He tweeted: “Thanking everyone for their blessings, love & warm congratulatory messages. But most touched to have received extremely heartwarming affectionate wishes from most learned, intellectual par excellence the great #ArunShourie elder brother, statesman #YashwantSinha & of course the most deserving, Magsaysay Award winner #RavishKumar for the 'made for each other' couple #SonakshiSinha & #ZaheerIqbal. #SinhaParivar.”

Thanking everyone for their blessings love & warm congratulatory messages. But most touched to have received extremely heartwarming affectionate wishes from most learned, intellectual par excellence the great #ArunShourie elder brother, statesman #YashwantSinha & of course the… — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 2, 2024

Earlier, Shatrughan Sinha secured victory from West Bengal's Asansol constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on a TMC ticket.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Asansol for their support, winning by a margin of 59,564 votes against BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after dating for seven years.

The couple first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer began their careers with Salman.

Sonakshi debuted opposite Salman in the box-office hit ‘Dabangg’, while Zaheer made his debut in Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’.

