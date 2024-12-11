Shatrughan Sinha asserted that when there’s a love triangle even the man suffers. "I want to say, it's not just the girls involved in the love triangle that are suffering, the man equally suffers"

Reena Roy, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Shatrughan Sinha admits to cheating on wife Poonam Sinha with Reena Roy: 'The man equally suffers' x 00:00

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha got candid about his relationships for the first time, where he admitted to cheating on his wife Poonam Sinha with veteran actress Reena Roy. The superstar was involved with two women at the same time. There were several reports of him being in a relationship with Reena despite announcing his marriage to Poonam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatrughan Sinha admits to infidelity

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Shatrughan Sinha said, "I wouldn’t take names. But, I am grateful to all the women who were part of my life. I don’t have any grudges against anybody. I never think ill of them. They have all helped me grow and become a better person. I have definitely made mistakes in my life. It was natural for a boy, who had come all the way from Patna to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry. I didn’t know how to deal with stardom. People get lost in all this.”

He added, "When a man is good at heart, and he is having two committed relationships simultaneously, he too suffers a lot in terms of his mental and physical health. You also feel guilty. When you are out with your lover, you feel guilty for your wife at home and when you are with your wife, you feel bad for your lover.”

Shatrughan asserted that when there’s a love triangle even the man suffers. "I want to say, that it's not just the girls involved in the love triangle that are suffering, the man equally suffers. He struggles to get out of the situation even when he wants to,” he shared.

Shatrughan Sinha’s Bollywood journey

Shatrughan, who is a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, first started acting by playing a Pakistani military officer in Dev Anand's “Prem Pujari”. He later appeared in villainous roles in “Pyar Hi Pyar”, “Banphool”, Manmohan Desai's “Raampur Ka Lakshman”, and “Bhai Ho Toh Aisa”.

He was cast along with his wife Poonam in the movie “Sabak” in 1973.. He acted with Amitabh Bachchan in films like “Raaste Ka Paththar”, “Yaar Meri Zindagi”, “Shaan” and “Kala Paththar”.

He was then seen in films such as “Kalicharan”, “Bombay To Goa”, “Naseeb”, “Dostana”, “Ab Kya Hoga,” “Yaaron Ka Yaar”, “Dillagi”, “Vishwanath”, “Muqabla” and “Jaani Dushman” to name a few. He was last seen onscreen in “Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se” in 2018, where he essayed the role of Judge Sunil Sinha.