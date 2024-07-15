'She said yes': Bride-to-be Lauren Gottlieb pens a note for her bridesmaid Mouni Roy

Bride-to-be Lauren Gottlieb asked Mouni Roy to be her bridesmaid in a celebratory manner. Lauren will be tying the knot with Tobias Jones

Lauren Gottlieb is a popular choreographer, dancer, and actor. She is well-known for her work in the film 'ABCD'. She is also a social media influencer. Gottlieb is all set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend Tobias Jones. The excited bride-to-be has been enjoying the days in the run-up to her wedding. She has also been asking her girlfriend to be her bridesmaids in the sweetest ways.

Lauren penned down a post for Mouni Roy who will be one of her bridesmaid for the wedding. The two go back a long way and have been friends for years. Sharing pictures with Mouni, Lauren wrote, "She said YES to being my Bridesmaid @imouniroy"

She added, "Mouni Darling, from the moment we met I knew we were destined to be friends! You love BIG and LOUD and are so unapologetically authentically YOU, and I want to leave you this love note as strongly as I’ve felt your support all these years."

"It doesn’t matter how far away we are from each other, or if we haven’t spoken in a while, when we see each other we pick right where we left off. For that I know we are destined to be forever friends. We were basically children when we met, at the start of our careers, grinding away. Now we are both settled in to who we really are and have both found the love of our lives. I’m so grateful to have your guidance on my journey forward as I get married, you are going to be the most stunning Bridesmaid," she added.

Commenting on the post, Mouni wrote, "Can’t wait for your big day. Ly so much".

Lauren got engaged in August last year. Se shared pictures from their dreamy proposal and wrote a long note expressing her love for Tobias. "Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more! After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!

Tobias also penned his thoughts for Lauren and wrote, "Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect women was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate."

