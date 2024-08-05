Shefali Jariwala discussed the entire conversation and revealed that, unlike others, she actually doesn't mind when the paparazzi click her from behind

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala has opened up about the debate around photographers clicking female actors from behind. Recently, in a podcast with Paras Chhabra, she discussed the entire conversation and revealed that, unlike others, she actually doesn't mind when the paparazzi click her from behind.

Paras, who has recently started his talk show, Abraa Ka Dabra, invited Bigg Boss 13 co-star Shefali. During their conversation, Paras recalled an incident when her husband asked her not to bend when her earrings fell. He said, “I saw one of your reels with Parag. Your earring fell down, and you were about to pick it up. Cameraman hota hain aapke a** pe (And the cameraman would’ve focused on your back). Then bhai asked you not to bend, and he picked it up instead.”

While reacting to this incident, Shefali said that, contrary to what others think, she doesn't mind it. “I don’t mind; I work bloody hard on my a**. Toh thora accha dikhe, I don’t mind. (I just want it to look good),” she said, cracking up Paras.

Earlier conversations around the topic

Several actresses have called out the paparazzi for clicking them from the wrong angle. Recently, in a conversation with The Male Feminist, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I think I said something while promoting 'Mahi,' ‘Please, galat angle se mat lena,’ and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Arre, mudo mudo (No, we will not click from behind. Turn around)!’ Even if it is a demonstration, I really appreciate it. They put like, ‘Guess who is this’ from the back shot, and that gets the maximum amount of clickbait. So of course, they will pick on that, but I don't think that justifies such decisions. I can say that I don't like how I am being shown in this. I am not comfortable with people seeing this much of me that way. They are forced to listen to me because this is my decision and my choice.”

Neha Bhasin also called out the paparazzi through a sarcastic comment. When she was asked to pose, she said, “Lena toh aapne humesha peeche se hi hota hai (You always click from behind anyway).”

Ayesha Khan and Mrunal Thakur have also talked about this topic.