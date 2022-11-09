×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shefali Shah to share her pearls of wisdom at TEDxGateway

Shefali Shah to share her pearls of wisdom at TEDxGateway

Updated on: 09 November,2022 11:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Hailed by many as one of India’s brilliant female actor, Shefali Shah is all set to join the esteemed list of speakers at TEDxGateway as India's Largest Ideas Platform is back after 2 years with its iconic event

Shefali Shah to share her pearls of wisdom at TEDxGateway

Pic Courtesy: PR


Hailed by many as one of India’s brilliant female actor, Shefali Shah is all set to join the esteemed list of speakers at TEDxGateway as India's Largest Ideas Platform is back after 2 years with its iconic event. Someone who has joined the ranks of women who have strived hard to re-imagine the world we live in and shape our paths for a better tomorrow, Shefali Shah, has not only broken barriers but also reinvented them! After her many impactful performances and her pearls of wisdom both on and offscreen, the heavyweight is all set to grace the stage sharing a new perspective on roles of life.


Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor extend warm birthday wishes to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TEDxGateway (@tedxgateway)


Shefali Shah’s multiple National and International Awards, including the Emmy for Delhi Crime, the only Indian show to ever win an Emmy, are all testimonies of her unparalleled talent and what made her the ideal choice for the platform is that she has authentically in her own way, defied the norms of age ‘for a female actor’ and redefined the coming of age for women.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16! Shalin suggests that Tina should play the game on her own

Just like her performances expect a soul-bearing and candid conversation from a woman and an artist who has consistently showcased strength and might and been an inspiration not just for actors but with audiences the nation over. Shefali Shah will take the stage at TEDxGateway’s Breaking Barriers on the 18th November in Mumbai.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shefali shah bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK