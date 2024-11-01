'Big Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill often keeps her fans posted with hilarious content. On Diwali, the 'Sajna ve Sajna' actress shared a sneak-peek of her Diwali delicacies

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shehnaaz Gill ditches her diet for Diwali, celebrates with her furry friend x 00:00

Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill ditched her diet for Diwali and savoured mouth-watering and calorie-filled delicacies. Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a video first dressed in a dark-hued sweatsuit. She was seen using a Diwali cracker gun. She then posted a picture of the food she gorged on. The image showcased that the 'Thank You For Coming' actress savoured fries, burgers, biryani, curry, and salad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shehnaaz Gill's hilarious interaction with her shih-tzu

The 31-year-old actress recently shared a video hilariously trying to pose with a furry friend but ended up putting it on the ground and running away.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a video, and was seen holding a dog, a Shih Tzu as she posed for the camera and flashed a toothy smile. She could be seen petting the pup as she held onto the furry one.

She is then seen asking if the dog is scared and suddenly puts it on the ground and funnily says “mumma” in fear.

The actress captioned the post: “#shehnaazgill #khatrokekhiladi #tuhadakuttatommy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

On the work front, Shehnaaz recently featured in the revamped version of the track ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’ from the film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. The track was originally from the 2003 film 'Chameli' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rahul Bose. The revamped version of the track features Shehnaaz and Rajkummar Rao. It is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, who crooned the original track, and Divya Kumar. ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ also stars Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, Rakesh Bedi, and Vijay Raaz. The film follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

Shehnaaz Gill's rise to stardom

On the professional front, the actress gained stardom after her stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. Her chemistry with the winner and late star Sidharth Shukla was loved by the audiences who were fondly referred to as “SidNaaz”.

It was in 2015 when Shehnaaz began her modeling career with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

(With inputs from IANS)