'Shehzada' Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-starrer earns Rs 6 crore on day 1 despite 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' hit the big screen on Friday, February 17. The film was initially supposed to hit the theatres a week ago. However, after the release of 'Pathaan' and the fan fare around it, the makers pushed the release date stating the decision was made out of respect for Shah Rukh Khan. However, despite staying out of Pathaan's way, 'Shehzada' did not have a great first day at the box office.

The Rohit Dhawan directorial opened to Rs. 6 crore at the Box office in India. The makers had also launched a 'Buy 1 get 1 Free' offer on the film across theatres in the country for day 1. The move was done to bring in larger footfall.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to share an update on Day 1 collection of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer. "#Shehzada disappoints on Day 1, despite buy-one-get-one-free offer… National chains ordinary, mass circuits dull… #MahaShivratri holiday on Day 2 may improve biz, but needs bigger jumps for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 6 cr [+/-]. #India biz," he tweeted.

Shehzada's release clashed with Marvel movie 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' starring Paul Rudd. The advance booking of Ant-Man had surpassed Shehzada by a good 75 percent in National Chains. Apart from this, the makers of 'Pathaan' had also availed an offer on tickets of the film. The tickets were available for Rs. 110 on Friday.

'Shehzada' marks Kriti and Kartik's second collaboration after 'Luka Chuppi'. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. The Hindi remake is helmed by Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja and Manisha Koirala.