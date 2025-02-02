As Shamita Shetty turned 46 today, Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share a video compiling adorable and cute moments of her sister

Shamita Shetty turns 46 on Sunday, February 2. Her sister and actor Shilpa Shetty was among the first to wish her on social media. The actress shared a reel that compiled adorable moments of Shamita. From their days as kids to Shamita playing with Shilpa's daughter, the video captures some of the sweetest moments shared between the sisters.

Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Happy Birthdaaaayyyy to the one who shares my DNA and my secrets! As you blow out the candles, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. We love you more than you could ever know, my Tunki—always and forever. Whatever happens, I got your back!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shamita and Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shamita made her debut with the romantic drama, 'Mohabbatein'. She also participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', and finished at fourth place. She was last seen in “The Tenant”.

Talking about Shilpa, she has been one of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema in the 1990s and has worked in films such as 'Baazigar', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Jaanwar', 'Dhadkan', 'Aakrosh', 'Shool', 'Phir Milenge', 'Dishkiyaoon' and 'Sukhee'.

She will next be seen in 'KD – The Devil', a Kannada language film by Prem. the film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi to name a few.