Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shilpa Shetty wishes her forever bestfriend Shamita Shetty on 46th birthday shares cute video

Shilpa Shetty wishes her 'forever bestfriend' Shamita Shetty on 46th birthday, shares cute video

Updated on: 02 February,2025 10:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As Shamita Shetty turned 46 today, Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share a video compiling adorable and cute moments of her sister

Shilpa Shetty wishes her 'forever bestfriend' Shamita Shetty on 46th birthday, shares cute video

Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty

Listen to this article
Shilpa Shetty wishes her 'forever bestfriend' Shamita Shetty on 46th birthday, shares cute video
x
00:00

Shamita Shetty turns 46 on Sunday, February 2. Her sister and actor Shilpa Shetty was among the first to wish her on social media. The actress shared a reel that compiled adorable moments of Shamita. From their days as kids to Shamita playing with Shilpa's daughter, the video captures some of the sweetest moments shared between the sisters.


Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Happy Birthdaaaayyyy to the one who shares my DNA and my secrets! As you blow out the candles, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. We love you more than you could ever know, my Tunki—always and forever. Whatever happens, I got your back!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)


Shamita and Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shamita made her debut with the romantic drama, 'Mohabbatein'. She also participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', and finished at fourth place. She was last seen in “The Tenant”.

Talking about Shilpa, she has been one of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema in the 1990s and has worked in films such as 'Baazigar', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Jaanwar', 'Dhadkan', 'Aakrosh', 'Shool', 'Phir Milenge', 'Dishkiyaoon' and 'Sukhee'.

She will next be seen in 'KD – The Devil', a Kannada language film by Prem. the film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi to name a few.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shamita shetty shilpa shetty Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK