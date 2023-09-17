Shilpa Shetty on her journey: ‘Very happy I have lasted for 30 years’

Shilpa is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Sukhee’. During the promotions, the actor shared her experiences in the industry with ANI, which she proudly calls “my journey”

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been winning people’s hearts for 30 years with her performances, took us through her roller-coaster journey in the film industry.

Shilpa is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Sukhee’. During the promotions, the actor shared her experiences in the industry with ANI, which she proudly calls “my journey.”

Shilpa said, “It’s been a roller-coaster ride. No one’s journey is a one-way street. There are ups and downs. I have seen everything. I am very happy with the way my journey is going, it’s my journey. I got to learn so much, got to unlearn so much. I am very happy that I have lasted for 30 years. And even today I am still able to entertain people. People expect things from me. And I am here with ‘Sukhee’.”

She continued, “I was very young when I joined the industry and didn’t have much knowledge at the time. I didn’t take any acting classes or anything. I had to learn everything from A to Z and still don’t know it completely. I am still learning.”

Shilpa Shetty has portrayed a wide range of characters through her performances in the Bollywood industry. The actor’s journey, from her debut in ‘Baazigar’, has been a testament to her talent and ability.

Shilpa has served as a judge on reality television shows such as ‘Nach Baliye’ and ‘Super Dancer,’ where she shared her expertise and encouraged aspiring talent.

She is also known for her dedication to fitness and wellness.

Take a look at what fitness freak Shilpa has to say about balanced diet and workout.

She said, “It is very important to have balance. Whatever you do in life. Most people take steps towards fitness and then eat pizza or burgers and drink aerated drinks. I just feel it’s important to balance it out. Sometimes it’s a good idea to indulge. I also do Sunday binge on Sundays. But I do not eat any other food. Live life freely, enjoy it and set a benchmark for yourself.”

Coming back to ‘Sukhee’, the film deals with patriarchy and women’s empowerment with a dash of comedy.

‘Sukhee’ marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma.

The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in ‘KD-The Devil’ as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

