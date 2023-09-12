Shilpa Shetty praises Jawan actor, says, 'I learned a lot from Shah Rukh Khan'; calls Salman Khan 'a brat'

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'Sukhee', praises Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming film, Sukhee, will see her play a Punjabi housewife who has lost her sense of self in taking up the family’s responsibilities. She is reminded of her old, fun-loving personality when she reconnects with her friends during a college reunion.

Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film has a bunch of women at the fore, most prominently Shilpa, who plays the main character, and her bestie, played by Kusha Kapila.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film, opened up about learning to face the camera from her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The actress while speaking about the Jawan actor said that she has learnt a lot from him. Shilpa while praising SRK said, "Bahut sukhee moments the (I had a lot of ‘sukhee' moments) because I was a newcomer unhone (Shah Rukh Khan) bahut patience ke sath mere sath kaam kiya (He has helped me a lot). Kyunki na mujhe Hindi aati thi na acting. Toh maine jo bhi seekha us process mai Shah Rukh se bahut kuch seekhne ko mila mujhe kyunki he was a theatre actor. (Neither I could speak Hindi nor I was a good actor. So during that process, I learned a lot from Shah Rukh Khan).

"Camera ko face kaise karna, aur jis patience ke sath unhone mujhe scenes mai help kiya voh bahut hi sukhee moments rahe hai mere liye. (How to face the camera. And, the patience with which he helped me was my sukhee moment)," she added.

Later while mentioning the Bhaijaan Salman Khan, Shilpa shared, "He is all heart. I mean he is a brat. Bahut kaam kiya hai maine unke (Salman Khan) sath lekin I think jinhone unke sath kaam kiya hai woh unko samajhte hai (I have worked with him in a number of films. I think people who have worked with Salman can only understand what I am talking about)."

In a recent interaction with midday.com Shilpa opened up about her family's reaction to the film. The actress shared that her mother cried after watching the film.

Apart from Shilpa Shetty and Kusha Kapila, the film also stars Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. The film will be released in theatres on September 22.