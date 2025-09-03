Shilpa Shetty visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal on September 2, where a viral video showed her declining a selfie request from a female police officer. This year, she skipped bringing Ganpati home due to a family bereavement

Shilpa is seen walking near the idol when a female cop taps her on the shoulder. The diva turns around, gestures with her finger, and denies the photo opportunity. Her bodyguards are heard saying, "Madam, yeh mat karo."

Shilpa Shetty, a Bollywood star, went to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 2) to seek blessings. However, a video of her visit surfaced on social media, revealing her refusal to take a photo with a female police officer.

Shilpa and her family are well-known for their extravagant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, but this year she did not bring Ganpati home owing to a family bereavement. No further information was provided.

Shilpa also announced the closing of her Mumbai-based restaurant, Bastian Bandra, which was formerly a celebrity hotspot frequently photographed by paparazzi, on Wednesday. She announced the news on Instagram. Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, are accused of a Rs 60 crore fraud by businessman Deepak Kothari, the director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd. Their lawyer, Prashant Patil, refuted the allegations in a statement to ANI.

Shilpa's recent revelation about Bastian

Recently, Shilpa revealed, “While you’re working hard at the ‘rumour mill’, today at Bastian, we’re serving 'The Real Tea.” Bandra was our beginning, and while that chapter closes, two new stories are waiting to be written. The Brand Steps Into a Next Era. Bastian Bandra, the flagship that started it, all bids adieu. The brand looks forward to opening new exciting chapters in its culinary journey.”

“From mid-October, the iconic Bandra space will transform into Ammakai, a speciality South Indian restaurant. Meaning 'the mother’s hand’, Ammakai embodies comfort, warmth, and authenticity. Ammakai pays homage to the depth of South Indian culinary traditions, recipes seeped in heritage, enriched with regional flavours, and brought to life with the impeccable service and quality synonymous with the Bastian name,” it added.

On work front

Shilpa is now seen as a judge on Super Dancer Season 5, alongside Geeta Kapur and Marzi Pestonji. Her most recent film performance was in Sukhee, which costarred Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila, and Pavleen Gujral. Shilpa will appear in a Kannada film after 18 years in KD: The Devil, which also stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.