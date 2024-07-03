Breaking News
Shilpa Shetty shares glimpse of her New York Kinda Day

Shilpa Shetty shares glimpse of her 'New York Kinda Day'

Updated on: 03 July,2024 05:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The 'Dhadkan' actor shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "New York kinda day #NYC #newyork #statueofliberty"

Picture Courtesy/Shilpa Shetty's Instagram account

Actor Shilpa Shetty, on Tuesday, shared a glimpse of her 'Kinda day' in New York.


The 'Dhadkan' actor shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "New York kinda day #NYC #newyork #statueofliberty."


Shilpa can be seen enjoying the view of the Statue Of Liberty and walking in the streets of New York.


 
 
 
 
 
As soon as he dropped the post, netizens bombarded the comment section with sweet comments.

A user wrote, "Beautiful Shilpa madam"

Another fan commented, "U are just speechless."

Fans also showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa recently finished shooting for her upcoming film 'KD - The Devil Part 1'.

She wrapped up the last schedule in Mysore.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

