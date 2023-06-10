Breaking News
Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for birthday wishes, says 'incredibly grateful'

Updated on: 10 June,2023 09:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who turned a year older on June 8, has dropped a sweet post thanking fans and well-wishers for their birthday wishes

Shilpa Shetty

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who turned a year older on June 8, has dropped a sweet post thanking fans and well-wishers for their birthday wishes.


Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a couple of pictures from her birthday celebration which she captioned, "Surrounded by unconditional and abundant love, what more could I ask for on my Birthday. Incredibly grateful for all the love and affection showered on me. A BIG thank you to all of you for all your wishes."


In the pictures, Shilpa can be seen blowing the candle placed on a chocolate shortcake.


She kept her hair open and donned a blue denim jacket.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Gorgeous," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Sooo beautiful."

Shilpa Shetty has portrayed a wide range of characters through her performances in the Bollywood industry. The actor's journey, from her debut in 'Baazigar', has been a testament to her talent and ability.

Shilpa has served as a judge on reality television shows such as 'Nach Baliye' and 'Super Dancer,' where she shared her expertise and encouraged aspiring talent.

She is also known for her dedication to fitness and wellness.

The actor is a part of Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Directed by Prem, Shilpa will act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

 
 
 
 
 
