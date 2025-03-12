Shilpa Shirodkar, who was recently seen in the show ‘Bigg Boss 18’, will be seen in the upcoming supernatural-thriller film ‘Jatadhara’ with Sonakshi Sinha

Picture Courtesy/Shilpa Shirodkar's Instagram account

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar’s photo from Jatadhara sets leaked online x 00:00

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who was recently seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’, will be seen in the upcoming supernatural-thriller film ‘Jatadhara’. The behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo from the film featuring the actress has now surfaced on the Internet.

In the photo, Shilpa Shirodkar is seen happy and flaunting her look from the film, building anticipation among fans and cinema enthusiasts. ‘Jatadhara’ promises to be a spine-tingling ride, and Shilpa's involvement has added to the excitement.

‘Jatadhara’ is a supernatural thriller that delves into the unknown, promising a thrilling experience for viewers. With its unique storyline and talented cast, including Shilpa Shirodkar, this film is expected to make waves in the industry.

'Jatadhara' is produced by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang. It is co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, and Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre.

Makers are thrilled to have Shilpa Shirodkar on board. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha along with the other star cast has commenced the shoot and they are shooting in Mount Abu.

Earlier, Shilpa was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 18’ along with Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nyra Banerjee, Surbhi Jyoti, Muskan Bamne, and Alice Kaushik.

‘Bigg Boss 18’ premiered on October 6, 2024 on Colors TV. The season introduced a unique theme titled “Time Ka Taandav,” hinting at an intense and chaotic experience. The house interiors reflected time-based concept, incorporating various elements designed to challenge contestants and keep viewers intrigued.

